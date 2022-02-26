Needham & Company LLC Lowers SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. On average, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

