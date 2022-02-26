Needham & Company LLC Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $32.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.