NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

