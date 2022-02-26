NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.35 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NPTN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.