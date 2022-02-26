Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

