Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
