NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $102.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

