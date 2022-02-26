Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $210.50

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.90), with a volume of 49224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.60 ($2.97).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NETW shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.98) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 74.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.09.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

