NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Critical Review

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

31.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,026.76%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 853.08%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -52.92% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -88.55% -38.59%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.41 million ($0.92) -1.54 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.71 $1.94 million ($0.85) -0.80

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.