New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of New Gold worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.6% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 135,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

