New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

