New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.190 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 606,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,316. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.78.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,843 shares of company stock worth $9,296,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

