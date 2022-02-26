Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.01

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 1509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

