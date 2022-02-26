Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after acquiring an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

