NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Shares Up 7.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.82. 1,201,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,035,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.10 price target on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.54.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

