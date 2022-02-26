NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NEE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

