NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.22.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 369.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$17.40 and a 1-year high of C$31.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at C$122,685,549.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

