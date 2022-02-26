NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

