Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Nikola has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,323 shares of company stock valued at $18,066,459 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nikola by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nikola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

