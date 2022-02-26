NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 554839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
