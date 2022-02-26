NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 554839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $77,414,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

