NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.86. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 191,859 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.