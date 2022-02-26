Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 21877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.