Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 21877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.