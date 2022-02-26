Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 80.00 at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from 75.00 to 80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

