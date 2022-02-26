Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 414136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.