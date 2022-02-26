Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Earnings Results

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.
NASDAQ NVMI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $76.76 and a one year high of $149.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (Get Rating)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.