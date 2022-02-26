Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Earnings Results

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $76.76 and a one year high of $149.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

