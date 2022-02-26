Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

