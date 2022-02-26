Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s earnings and sales beat estimates in Q4. Its marketed drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Yearly growth is driven by all geographical areas. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of these existing drugs is expected to further boost sales. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio is concerning too.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

