NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.