NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 49.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $12,665,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

