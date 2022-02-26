NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.33. 612,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4,051.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.