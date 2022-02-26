Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 840,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

