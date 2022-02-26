Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $81.22 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after purchasing an additional 572,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

