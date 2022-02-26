Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $81.22 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after purchasing an additional 572,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
