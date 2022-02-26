NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NUVA opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

