Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.27 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.24 CONMED $1.01 billion 4.29 $62.54 million $1.94 76.44

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuwellis and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nuwellis currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 696.60%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $161.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% CONMED 6.19% 13.39% 5.66%

Summary

CONMED beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

