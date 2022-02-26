NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVEE opened at $106.61 on Friday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NV5 Global by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NV5 Global by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.