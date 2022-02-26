NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NVEE opened at $106.61 on Friday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.
In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
