Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11), reports. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million.

Shares of OAS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. 211,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 80.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.