Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 18.96.

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $338,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 6.73. 3,408,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,258. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 6.00 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

