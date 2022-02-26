OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) received a C$3.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

