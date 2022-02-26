Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.48.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

