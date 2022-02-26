Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,636,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

