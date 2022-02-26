Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 4,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

OLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

