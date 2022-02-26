OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $11.60. OLO shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 13,148 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OLO by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OLO by 853.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

