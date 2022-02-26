Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OHI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.