OMV Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.94 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.
