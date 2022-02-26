OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.