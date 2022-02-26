ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 856.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 571,672 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 657.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 430,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

