OneSpan Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. OneSpan’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OneSpan stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneSpan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OneSpan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 120,459 shares during the period. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

