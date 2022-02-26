Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $19.30. Open Lending shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 23,860 shares.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

