Oppenheimer Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $14.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CGEN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

