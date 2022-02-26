Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
