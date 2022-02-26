Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at $12.33 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after buying an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.